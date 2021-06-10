ReelTime Expands Media Sales Force to Meet Demand from Hospitality and Travel as Pandemic Restrictions Ease

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has begun expanding its media sales force in order to service the immediate surge in demand from hospitality and travel clients who were restricted from doing …

Reeltime CEO Barry Henthorn stated: 'We have been seeing a strong increase in the demand to media from the hospitality and travel sectors which has led to very strong revenues fueled by a return to travel for both business and vacation purposes. We will continue to grow our sales efforts and sales force to be able to service this unprecedented surge.'

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

