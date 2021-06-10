 
checkAd

ReelTime Expands Media Sales Force to Meet Demand from Hospitality and Travel as Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 14:55  |  41   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has begun expanding its media sales force in order to service the immediate surge in demand from hospitality and travel clients who were restricted from doing …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has begun expanding its media sales force in order to service the immediate surge in demand from hospitality and travel clients who were restricted from doing business during limitations on travel and accommodations during the pandemic.

The new sales team has been training over the past couple of weeks and is set to begin full time next week.

Reeltime CEO Barry Henthorn stated: 'We have been seeing a strong increase in the demand to media from the hospitality and travel sectors which has led to very strong revenues fueled by a return to travel for both business and vacation purposes. We will continue to grow our sales efforts and sales force to be able to service this unprecedented surge.'

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn
CEO
ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651241/ReelTime-Expands-Media-Sales-Force-t ...

Foto: Accesswire
Reeltime Rentals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReelTime Expands Media Sales Force to Meet Demand from Hospitality and Travel as Pandemic Restrictions Ease SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has begun expanding its media sales force in order to service the immediate surge in demand from hospitality and travel clients who were restricted from doing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Infobird Co., Ltd. Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
Caduceus Corp Announces Additional Settlement of Debt and Write-Off of $2,470,954 in Liabilities
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
Lithoquest Announces Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1.5 ...
Network-1 Extends its Share Repurchase Program
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Issue of Warrants and Issue of Equity
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
ReelTime Reduces Dilution by 20 Million Arising from Negotiated Settlement in Their Favor