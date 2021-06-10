 
checkAd

KVD Beauty Appoints Celebrity Makeup Artist, Nikki Wolff as Global Director of Artistry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 15:07  |  62   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tattoo-inspired vegan beauty brand, KVD Beauty introduces its new Global Director of Artistry, world-renowned, British makeup artist Nikki Wolff. Best known for creating glamorous, graphic looks and mastering the so-called natural glow, Wolff is loved by celebrities, press and influencers alike, notably having worked with Dua Lipa, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Yara Shahida, and Kendall Jenner, among many others. Her work has gained her a massive fan following of over 1.7 million on Instagram under her eponymous handle @Nikki_Makeup.

Serving as the Global Director of Artistry, Wolff joins the talented Global Veritas Artistry team which include @FannyMaurer from France, @ChristianSchild from Germany, @TheSandraSaenz from U.S.A., and @AnthonyHNguyenMakeup from U.S.A. As part of her role, Wolff will also consult on new product development and innovation as well as serving as a lead artist on KVD Beauty's branded campaigns and marketing efforts. 

"KVD Beauty continues to amaze me with their innovation of high quality and high-performance makeup, truly representing next-level artistry," states Celebrity Makeup Artist Nikki Wolff. "As a member of the makeup artist community, I've always counted on the brand to deliver versatile products that have aided me in editorial shoots, red carpets and more. Being a great makeup artist is all about experimentation and practice and their products give me the creative freedom to do so. I'm so honored to be taking on the role as Global Director of Artistry at KVD Beauty and I am excited to work together on new product launches and overall, be a part of their legacy in the makeup industry."

"We're so thrilled to be collaborating with Nikki Wolff and welcome her to the KVD Beauty team," states Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Kendo Brands. "We have been following her career since the very beginning and have been in constant awe at the influence she has had – she's become an Instagram celebrity in her own right! Her vision and commitment for the craft aligns seamlessly with the brand. We are excited for her involvement in the product development process as KVD Beauty continues to deliver tattoo-inspired makeup to consumers."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KVD Beauty Appoints Celebrity Makeup Artist, Nikki Wolff as Global Director of Artistry SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tattoo-inspired vegan beauty brand, KVD Beauty introduces its new Global Director of Artistry, world-renowned, British makeup artist Nikki Wolff. Best known for creating glamorous, graphic looks and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Will Present Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure A Personal and Immersive Exhibition Featuring Many Never Before Seen Works and ...
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus