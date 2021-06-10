 
checkAd

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park Donates Over 3 Million Thai Baht for Charitable Causes Throughout Thailand

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 15:11  |  38   |   |   

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park and the Panthera Group have both contributed over three million Thai baht to local communities.

BANGKOK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the number of new cases of Covid-19 increasing in Thailand, as published by the Public Health Ministry, newly imposed lockdowns and restrictions are creating a stressful environment for the poverty-stricken individuals that survive on a month-to-month basis.

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park, alongside the Panthera Group, who are both located in Thailand, have been providing relief through charitable donations to help those in need. Since March 2021, a joint donation was made totaling 2.5 million Thai baht to desperately provide ventilators for hospitals across Thailand that were suffering the most.

This is the fourth donation of its kind by Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park to date. They genuinely intend to continue assisting people that need the care the most who are facing an uphill battle from the Covid-19 pandemic. "We believe that the newly acquired ventilators, alongside our cash donations, will go a long way in helping those infected with Covid-19," commented Tom Broomhead, the fishery manager and partner of Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park.

Both companies have received gratitude from the Thai communities that they have helped, and the companies are encouraging others to give back to the communities in these times of hardship.

Continuing their charitable acts, Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park teamed up with the Kiiran Care Foundation whose mission is to provide housing for the homeless who live in the streets and spend their nights in temporary shelters. The company donated a further amount of 250,000 Thai baht, working on numerous projects relating to building properties.

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park understands the importance of impoverished communities, and they are also the proud sponsors of Port FC under 21's, who are located in Bangkok, Thailand.

They made a further donation of 300,000 Thai baht via the Madam Pang Foundation, and the cheque was presented at the Muangthai Insurance Complex by Tom Broomhead.

"As a company, we are committed to continuing our efforts where possible by giving back to these communities who have been so kind to us over the years," commented Tom Broomhead.

For those reading this article who would like to fund a worthwhile cause, please do not hesitate to contact us for further details. 

About Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park

Being closely situated to Cha-Am and Hua-Hin, the Resort offers easy access to and from the local beaches and towns, and long stay guests enjoy preferred rates and terms to fish on our well-stocked sport fishery, the centrepiece of our community. As well as fishing, there are a multitude of other activities available from the resort.

Media Contact: Tom Broomhead

Phone: +66 61-631-2614

Email: info@jurassicfishingthailand.com

Website: https://www.jurassicfishingthailand.com

Address: 43/6 Moo Baan Kokesehti, Na Yang, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi 76120, Thailand.

Related Images

image1.png

construction-underway.jpg
Construction underway
After days of thinking construction starts and the house start to take shape.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park Donates Over 3 Million Thai Baht for Charitable Causes Throughout Thailand Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park and the Panthera Group have both contributed over three million Thai baht to local communities. BANGKOK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - With the number of new cases of Covid-19 increasing in Thailand, as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Takeda introduces the In Their Shoes experience to the Middle East in support of the IBD patient ...
Planful Debuts "Predict: Signals," a Native AI and ML Anomaly Detection Technology for FP&A
Investment in Israeli Innovation Companies Hits $10.5 Billion, Shattering 2020 Record in Under Six ...
Peijia Medical Partners with inQB8 for US Incubator and Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement (TTVR) ...
Hello Pal Comments on Market Activity at the Request of IIROC
Smarkets raises Series B funding round to supercharge international and domestic growth
The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Will Present Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure A Personal and Immersive Exhibition Featuring Many Never Before Seen Works and ...
NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
170-Year-Old SINGER Brand Continues to Innovate the Art of Sewing
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus