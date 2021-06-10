Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park Donates Over 3 Million Thai Baht for Charitable Causes Throughout Thailand

BANGKOK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the number of new cases of Covid-19 increasing in Thailand, as published by the Public Health Ministry, newly imposed lockdowns and restrictions are creating a stressful environment for the poverty-stricken individuals that survive on a month-to-month basis.

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park and the Panthera Group have both contributed over three million Thai baht to local communities.

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park, alongside the Panthera Group, who are both located in Thailand, have been providing relief through charitable donations to help those in need. Since March 2021, a joint donation was made totaling 2.5 million Thai baht to desperately provide ventilators for hospitals across Thailand that were suffering the most.

This is the fourth donation of its kind by Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park to date. They genuinely intend to continue assisting people that need the care the most who are facing an uphill battle from the Covid-19 pandemic. "We believe that the newly acquired ventilators, alongside our cash donations, will go a long way in helping those infected with Covid-19," commented Tom Broomhead, the fishery manager and partner of Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park.

Both companies have received gratitude from the Thai communities that they have helped, and the companies are encouraging others to give back to the communities in these times of hardship.

Continuing their charitable acts, Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park teamed up with the Kiiran Care Foundation whose mission is to provide housing for the homeless who live in the streets and spend their nights in temporary shelters. The company donated a further amount of 250,000 Thai baht, working on numerous projects relating to building properties.

Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park understands the importance of impoverished communities, and they are also the proud sponsors of Port FC under 21's, who are located in Bangkok, Thailand.

They made a further donation of 300,000 Thai baht via the Madam Pang Foundation, and the cheque was presented at the Muangthai Insurance Complex by Tom Broomhead.

"As a company, we are committed to continuing our efforts where possible by giving back to these communities who have been so kind to us over the years," commented Tom Broomhead.

For those reading this article who would like to fund a worthwhile cause, please do not hesitate to contact us for further details.

About Jurassic Mountain Resort & Fishing Park

Being closely situated to Cha-Am and Hua-Hin, the Resort offers easy access to and from the local beaches and towns, and long stay guests enjoy preferred rates and terms to fish on our well-stocked sport fishery, the centrepiece of our community. As well as fishing, there are a multitude of other activities available from the resort.

Media Contact: Tom Broomhead

Phone: +66 61-631-2614

Email: info@jurassicfishingthailand.com

Website: https://www.jurassicfishingthailand.com

Address: 43/6 Moo Baan Kokesehti, Na Yang, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi 76120, Thailand.

