Columbus McKinnon Publishes Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. This 2021 report details key initiatives the Company is undertaking in the areas of environmental, social, and governance, further illustrating Columbus McKinnon’s resilience and agility in delivering for its customers, while conducting business in a responsible manner.

Making significant investments in Columbus McKinnon’s people and systems to enable meaningful progress in areas including, but not limited to, environmental stewardship, employee safety, workplace diversity and inclusion, connecting with communities, and strong governance and risk management

Determining the best metrics for Columbus McKinnon to establish clear baselines and better understand opportunities for improvement

Committing to measuring advancements and being purposefully transparent with internal and external stakeholders

"Our commitment to corporate responsibility is fundamental to our culture and core values," said David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "As we advance our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and pivot to growth, we are also taking deliberate steps to fully integrate ESG into our enterprise strategy, our business system, and our daily actions. We are energized and mobilized for a bright future where our ESG performance is a competitive advantage and makes the world a better place”.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and goals; and the ability to create outstanding experiences for employees and customers. Other factors that can impact future expectations include global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005097/en/