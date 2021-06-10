 
checkAd

Columbus McKinnon Publishes Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 15:11  |  25   |   |   

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. This 2021 report details key initiatives the Company is undertaking in the areas of environmental, social, and governance, further illustrating Columbus McKinnon’s resilience and agility in delivering for its customers, while conducting business in a responsible manner.

Key achievements outlined in the Company’s inaugural CSR Report include:

  • Making significant investments in Columbus McKinnon’s people and systems to enable meaningful progress in areas including, but not limited to, environmental stewardship, employee safety, workplace diversity and inclusion, connecting with communities, and strong governance and risk management
  • Determining the best metrics for Columbus McKinnon to establish clear baselines and better understand opportunities for improvement
  • Committing to measuring advancements and being purposefully transparent with internal and external stakeholders

"Our commitment to corporate responsibility is fundamental to our culture and core values," said David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "As we advance our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and pivot to growth, we are also taking deliberate steps to fully integrate ESG into our enterprise strategy, our business system, and our daily actions. We are energized and mobilized for a bright future where our ESG performance is a competitive advantage and makes the world a better place”.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and goals; and the ability to create outstanding experiences for employees and customers. Other factors that can impact future expectations include global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Columbus Mckinnon New York Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbus McKinnon Publishes Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Columbus McKinnon Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
18.05.21
Columbus McKinnon Appoints Michael Dastoor to Board of Directors
14.05.21
Columbus McKinnon Completes Successful Debt Refinancing
12.05.21
Columbus McKinnon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast