Anaplan PlanIQ Brings Advanced Intelligence and Data Analysis to Everyday Business Users

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today announced the general availability of PlanIQ, the company’s newest machine learning (ML)-based solution that helps everyday business users leverage advanced intelligence and data analytics to deliver explainable results and create more accurate forecasts.

Today’s highly competitive and ever-changing business environment has put pressure on organizations to do more analysis, at a faster rate, to identify and act on new market opportunities. Many organizations are seeking to drive more agile decisions by finding new ways to extract meaningful insights from continuously growing volumes of internal and external data with artificial intelligence (AI) and ML. However, integrating a new AI and ML solution must be quick and simple to configure and embed within their day-to-day planning processes with automation.

Consumer goods companies are pressed to optimize their supply chain in the wake of uncertainty, and must consider environmental factors, such as weather and supply chain disruption due to external changes. Retailers that need to predict demand more accurately must examine new and emerging customer demand patterns. However, the process of collecting, preparing, and analyzing data to reveal meaningful insights can become quickly overwhelming as the pace and amount of data continues to accelerate.

PlanIQ helps democratize data analysis, making it easier for business users to leverage different types of data sets and sources—like historical trends, third-party data, market signals, and weather patterns—to inform strategic models, forecasts, and plans so they can make the next best business decisions, fast. And, since the solution is pre-integrated with Amazon Forecast, users can automatically test their models against cutting edge predictive algorithms to uncover new opportunities and predict future outcomes, driving more confident decision making.

“I often talk to business leaders who want to do more with the data available to them but feel they don’t have the right tools to effectively analyze and use that data to inform decisions,” said Ana Pinczuk, Chief Development Officer, Anaplan. “With PlanIQ, we are demystifying machine learning and data analytics to help ensure business users, as well as data scientists, feel empowered to leverage intelligent forecasting, which in turn helps businesses operate more strategically.”

08.06.21
Anaplan to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference
27.05.21
Anaplan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results