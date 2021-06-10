ZoomInfo Launches Industry’s First Business Contact Preference Registry
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its Business Contact Preference Registry (BCPR), a global database of opt-out requests processed by ZoomInfo available to other business-to-business (B2B) data providers. The BCPR is a groundbreaking, consumer-friendly initiative and the latest in the company’s efforts to elevate privacy standards across the B2B data industry.
The collection of data is central to businesses in the B2B data industry, but the responsibility of ethical data stewardship falls onto the shoulders of each individual company. As industry leaders in data privacy, ZoomInfo has made it easier for businesses in the B2B data marketplace to address the preferences of consumers by building, maintaining, and sharing access to the BCPR.
“It’s critical for data-focused companies to prioritize privacy,” said Bubba Nunnery, ZoomInfo’s Senior Director of Privacy and Public Policy. “The Business Contact Preference Registry offers businesses a convenient way to prioritize privacy by supplying the entire B2B data industry with a ready-made list of consumer opt-outs. We’re proactively sharing our opt-outs as an invitation to B2B companies to join us in putting privacy first.”
ZoomInfo is dedicated to increasing its commitment to data privacy. In April, the company attained TrustArc’s GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations. For more information, read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to data privacy, compliance, and security.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005308/en/
