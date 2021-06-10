ZoomInfo Launches Industry’s First Business Contact Preference Registry

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its Business Contact Preference Registry (BCPR), a global database of opt-out requests processed by ZoomInfo available to other business-to-business (B2B) data providers. The BCPR is a groundbreaking, consumer-friendly initiative and the latest in the company’s efforts to elevate privacy standards across the B2B data industry.

The collection of data is central to businesses in the B2B data industry, but the responsibility of ethical data stewardship falls onto the shoulders of each individual company. As industry leaders in data privacy, ZoomInfo has made it easier for businesses in the B2B data marketplace to address the preferences of consumers by building, maintaining, and sharing access to the BCPR.