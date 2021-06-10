Ashish Sharma Named President of Inseego

As the company’s president, Sharma will continue to report to Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor and will have P&L responsibility for all business operations functions, which include product development and engineering, sales, marketing, and operations.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Ashish Sharma has been promoted to President of Inseego Corp., effective immediately. Sharma most recently served as President of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego.

“As we enter the next phase of the company’s growth, it makes sense to further align the organization so we can better deliver integrated hardware and software solutions to our customers,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “As the architect of our 5G and SaaS go-to-market efforts, Ashish, together with this phenomenal team, will continue to innovate and win with carrier and enterprise customers. I look forward to Inseego’s bright future.”

Sharma has served as the company’s President of IoT & Mobile Solutions since 2020 and formerly served as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. With a diverse background in sales, marketing, strategy, product management and engineering, he has brought numerous highly innovative products to market and helped build multibillion-dollar brands in the mobile industry for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alvarion, FreeWave and Spectralink. Prior to joining Inseego in 2017, Sharma was Chief Marketing Officer at Spectralink where he authored a new end-to-end mobility vision and strategy for the company for multiple enterprise segments.

Sharma holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of District of Columbia, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to help lead the next level of evolution and growth for the company,” said Ashish Sharma, President of Inseego. “I am honored to be a part of Inseego's growth for nearly four years particularly because the caliber of talent at this company is unmatched. In addition, Inseego’s commitment to the success of our employees and customers has positioned us as a clear leader in 5G, which is poised for disruptive growth. I'm looking forward to partnering with all our stakeholders as we build on that success and create even more value for our shareholders.”

