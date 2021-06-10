 
ImmunityBio Announces HIV Clinical Pipeline with Opening of a Phase 1 ‘HIV Cure Study’ in Patients Off Therapy and a Phase 2 Study in Acutely Infected Patients

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced its HIV clinical pipeline with an HIV cure study using Anktiva (N-803), which is now enrolling participants in the U.S. The trial will study whether Anktiva can control HIV alone or together with combination broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNABs) after participants stop their antiretroviral therapy (ART) and they are carefully monitored. The study is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and conducted by the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network.

The second study, which was announced earlier this year and is in Phase 2, will evaluate Anktiva in combination with antiretroviral therapy during acute HIV infection. This study is being conducted by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP) at the Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre in Bangkok.

In both pre-clinical and clinical research, ImmunityBio’s IL-15 superagonist Anktiva has exhibited three activities that could potentially help the immune system to eliminate HIV reservoirs or to control virus rebound. First, Anktiva has been shown to reverse HIV latency—by activating HIV replication within long-lived cells in the immune system thus allowing the infected cells to be recognized and cleared by the immune system. Second, it activates natural killer (NK) cells and CD8+ T-cells, two elements of the immune system that specialize in killing virus-infected cells. Finally, it enables NK cells and CD8+ T-cells to move to lymphoid tissues where they will encounter and hopefully eliminate HIV-infected cells.

The actions of bNAbs (or antibodies that neutralize a broad number of variants of HIV) are well-matched to that of Anktiva. bNAbs can neutralize HIV that is produced upon reactivation, preventing new infections; target (label) HIV-infected cells for destruction by NK cells; and may act to boost CD8+ T-cell responses. The ACTG study (A5386) will use an array of virologic and immunologic tests to evaluate the degree to which each of these expected activities is induced in study participants. Ultimately, the study will test whether this approach results in immune control of HIV when ART is paused, with careful monitoring.

