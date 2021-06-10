(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Today, Amazon Music announces DJ Mode, a brand new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control, and breadth of catalog of streaming with the vibrancy and personality of DJ-hosted radio—all in one destination. Listeners in the U.S. can opt in today to check out new, DJ-hosted stations across hip-hop, country, and pop, featuring music insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from top artists, plus music facts and trivia from Alexa. Learn more here.

“We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ Mode we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With DJ Mode, fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that Billie Eilish is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ Mode experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”