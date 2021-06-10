 
Amazon Music Launches DJ Mode The Brand New, On-Demand Listening Experience Blends Music with Commentary from Artists and Hosts, Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Music They Love

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Today, Amazon Music announces DJ Mode, a brand new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control, and breadth of catalog of streaming with the vibrancy and personality of DJ-hosted radio—all in one destination. Listeners in the U.S. can opt in today to check out new, DJ-hosted stations across hip-hop, country, and pop, featuring music insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from top artists, plus music facts and trivia from Alexa. Learn more here.

“We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ Mode we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With DJ Mode, fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that Billie Eilish is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ Mode experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”

Beginning today, fans can opt in to experience DJ Mode across three of Amazon Music’s top stations—Rap Rotation, Country Heat, and All Hits—with additional stations to follow. These DJ Mode stations include song selection and sequencing personalized to listener tastes, and music commentary and storytelling that evolve with every listen as new music is released. Fans can also now access the first-ever artist-led DJ Mode, The Billie Eilish Takeover, where the global superstar shares her inspirations and influences alongside her favorite songs and behind-the-scenes stories. To begin listening with DJ Mode, Prime members and Amazon Music subscribers in the U.S. can opt in by requesting enabled stations using voice with Alexa; the recently announced Car Mode, which makes it easier to use Amazon Music while in the car; or the Amazon Music app for iOS, Android, and Fire TV. Stations include:

  • “Alexa, play Rap Rotation in DJ Mode”: Rap Rotation Radio is your new home for hip-hop in heavy rotation, featuring the hottest tracks from Cardi B, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, and more. Hosted by esteemed hip-hop personality DJ Letty, Rap Rotation Radio in DJ Mode features voices from the artists that are moving the culture forward, stories behind the hit songs, and much more.
  • “Alexa, play Country Heat in DJ Mode”: Nashville country music radio host Kelly Sutton hosts Country Heat Radio in DJ Mode, which features some of the artists behind Nashville’s most important music including Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett.
  • “Alexa, play All Hits in DJ Mode”: Amazon Music’s senior pop music programmer and former favorite Seattle radio host DJ Karen Wild takes listeners through the biggest songs in the world with All Hits Radio in DJ Mode. Hear from artists such as The Weeknd, Saweetie, and Bruno Mars, alongside the stories behind the tracks, featuring voices of the artists who created them.
  • “Alexa, play The Billie Eilish Takeover”: With The Billie Eilish Takeover, fans are invited behind the scenes into Billie’s process. They’ll listen to music curated by the global superstar and hear from Billie herself as she shares stories about her music, her musical influences, and why she picked some of her favorite songs to share with listeners. Billie’s limited-time, curated experience will continue to be updated with new stories about her music as new songs from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, are released. Fans can listen to The Billie Eilish Takeover ahead of her upcoming episode of the Prime Day Show, premiering June 17 on Prime Video, where she shares details about her set list for the show.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Listeners who want to listen to personalized music without commentary can continue to access these stations without DJ Mode.

