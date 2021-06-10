Walgreens Continues to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination Access Across the Country

As part of the Biden Administration’s National Month of Action, Walgreens will extend pharmacy hours of operation each Friday in June to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, June 11, 18 and 25, 4,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations will extend hours of operation for walk-in vaccinations. Individuals can visit Walgreens online store locator or call their local Walgreens to check for updated pharmacy hours of operation. Additionally, Walgreens has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.

As the Administration’s July 4 deadline to have more than 70 percent of adults in the nation with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approaches, Walgreens efforts to address hesitancy and reduce common barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access continue with encouraging results: