Walgreens Continues to Boost COVID-19 Vaccination Access Across the Country

As part of the Biden Administration’s National Month of Action, Walgreens will extend pharmacy hours of operation each Friday in June to provide those who may have limited time the additional flexibility needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, June 11, 18 and 25, 4,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations will extend hours of operation for walk-in vaccinations. Individuals can visit Walgreens online store locator or call their local Walgreens to check for updated pharmacy hours of operation. Additionally, Walgreens has more than 400 24-hour pharmacy locations across the country where individuals can receive a COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.

As the Administration’s July 4 deadline to have more than 70 percent of adults in the nation with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approaches, Walgreens efforts to address hesitancy and reduce common barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access continue with encouraging results:

  • Hosted more than 1,000 vaccine clinics in medically underserved areas, with approximately 140 additional clinics planned over the next six weeks.
  • Launched a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic that has made more than ten stops across the country, with 10 additional stops planned by July 5.
  • Added new national partners, including Faith for Black Lives and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), to continue raising awareness about vaccine access and to provide ongoing education addressing vaccine hesitancy.
  • Partnered with UnidosUS to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines among the Latinx community by developing and amplifying bilingual resources through a mobile education tour.
  • Continuing to provide thousands more COVID-19 vaccines in June through more than 120 vaccine clinics directly with employers, and with schools and community colleges over the summer.
  • Enabled myWalgreens members to donate Walgreens Cash rewards through the mobile app to the Vaccine Access Fund, managed by LISC and founded in partnership with Uber and PayPal Foundation, to ensure individuals can continue receiving free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments with Uber.

Individuals can continue scheduling appointments, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, through Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling 1-800-Walgreens, with options in both English and Spanish.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

