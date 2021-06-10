180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces the Appointment of Pamela Marrone, PhD and Frank Knuettel II, MBA to Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it has appointed Pamela Marrone, PhD, and Frank Knuettel II, MBA, to its Board of Directors (“Board”) effective upon the earlier of (a) the business day following the filing of the 2020 Form 10-K Annual Report; and (b) June 28, 2021. The Board also changed the effective dates of the appointments of Russell T. Ray, MBA and Teresa DeLuca MD, MBA as members of the Board, as previously announced on May 27, 2021, to the same effective date as the appointments of Dr. Marrone and Mr. Knuettel.



Pam Marrone brings to 180 Life Sciences over 30 years’ experience innovating, commercializing and building organizations. She is an experienced chief executive and corporate officer having started and run companies with the most recent, until August 2020, a fast-growing agbiotech company and since then, as Executive Chair of a pair of firms assisting agbio innovators with their go to market strategy and taking selected products to market. Dr. Marrone has traveled extensively globally, launching products and setting up distribution deals in more than 40 countries.

From founding in 2006 to August 2020, Dr. Marrone was CEO and board member of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) and remains a board member and advisor. Marrone Bio has reported a 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate of ~30% (well above industry averages) and increased gross margins from zero to close to 55% in that same time. She led teams that broke new ground on regulatory approvals to build a line of award winning, patented products that are growing quickly across the globe and acquired a Finnish company in 2019.

Dr. Marrone previously started and led AgraQuest, leaving in 2006 to start Marrone Bio. In 2012, AgraQuest was acquired by Bayer for almost $500 million. Under her leadership, the company discovered and commercialized products in 38 countries (the first of its kind in Europe and Brazil). In 2000, she formed a trade group (BPIA.org, now with more than 150 members) to streamline the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration process and bring quality and credibility to the biopesticide category.