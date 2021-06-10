 
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Delivery of Three Vessels

MONACO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, announced today that it has taken delivery of the following three drybulk vessels:

  • Navios Amitie - a 2021-built, Kamsarmax vessel with 82,002 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on May 28, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until May 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.
  • Navios Star - a 2021-built Kamsarmax vessel with 82,037 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on June 10, 2021. The vessel is chartered out at a rate of 110% of average Baltic Panamax Index (BPI 82) until June 2024. Based on BPI 82 weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $31,720 per day.
  • Navios Koyo - a 2011-built Capesize vessel with 181,415 dwt, was delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet on June 4, 2021. The vessel was acquired for $28.5 million. The vessel is currently trading on the spot market. Based on BCI 5TC weighted time charter average as of June 10, 2021, the vessel would earn approximately $24,039 per day.

NMM’s fleet (on a delivered basis) consists of 89 vessels, of which 51 are dry bulk vessels and 38 are containerships. The fleet has total capacity of 8.2 million dwt.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to have a dividend going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

