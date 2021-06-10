 
Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $10 Million Reg A Offering

-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Significant Market Opportunities --

FRISCO, TEXAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), a growing oil and gas Company, today announced the closing of its $10 million offering under Regulation A-Tier 2.

Utilizing the gross proceeds from the offering, the Company has built and will continue to build a diversified, revenue producing portfolio of high-quality assets. To date, Verde has acquired 15 properties. The current expected combined revenue from the acquisitions is approximately $82,000 per month or approximately $984,000 on an annualized basis once Verde is in pay status on all properties. Further, the Company is currently evaluating numerous additional revenue producing acquisitions across multiple basins.

“We are very pleased with the strong support from the financial community for Verde’s vision and the representative growth opportunities for our unique business model,” stated Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer.  “In addition to strengthening Verde’s overall financial position through debt retirement, completion of this funding enables us to continue to aggressively pursue deals in the current low-priced markets and capitalize on opportunities we are pursuing.”

“The amazing response from investors really confirms the validity of our business plan of acquiring diversified minerals and royalties and building a diversified portfolio while taking advantage of the historic buyer’s market in the industry currently. We remain focused on executing our business plan and creating long-term value for our shareholders. Through our balanced approach of capital raising and acquisitions, we have built a foundation for a dynamic Company with significant revenue and assets and look forward to continuing to build on this through future strategic acquisitions,” Mr. Cox concluded. 

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.
Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and development of high-growth mineral rights and select non-operated working interests in premier U.S. basins. Verde currently owns producing mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado and Wyoming, the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the Delaware and Permian Basin of Texas and the Marcellus and Utica shales in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company is focused on providing strong shareholder returns through asset growth generated by our acquisitions of revenue producing assets.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:
Paul Knopick E & E Communications
pknopick@eandecommunications.com
940.262.3584





