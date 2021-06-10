 
Winshear Submits Drill Permit Application for the Gaban Gold Project in Peru’s Puno Orogenic Gold Belt

globenewswire
10.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WINS) has completed and submitted its Declaracion de Impacto Ambiental (DIA), the suite of environmental and social studies required to be completed ahead of drilling at its Gaban gold project in Peru’s Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (“POGB”). The DIA allows for the construction of up to 40 drill pads and covers the 2,000m by 900m Coritiri target.

Highlights

  1. Environmental baseline monitoring for the project, conducted by third party Bureau Veritas, is complete;
  2. The required community workshop outlining Winshear’s exploration plan was held in the town of San Gaban on April 24, where the community is on record as approving of the company’s proposed drill program;
  3. The Peruvian Ministry of Culture has granted the CIRA (Certificate of non-existence of archaeological remains) which declares that the project does not impact archaeological sites.

Dr. Mark Sander, President of Winshear, commented: “The submission of our DIA is a major milestone for Winshear, which has been performing field work to define and expand the Coritiri gold anomaly at the Gaban project since it was acquired from Palamina Corp. in 2019. Winshear’s Coritiri Target currently measures 2,000 metres by 900 metres. This is comparable in scale to other outcropping gold targets in the POGB, including Minera IRL Limited’s Ollachea gold project (Indicated Resource 1.4 million oz Au and Inferred Resource of 0.3 million oz Au), Gold Mining Inc’s Crucero gold deposit (Indicated Resource of 0.99 million oz Au and Inferred Resource of 1.15 million oz Au), and Palamina Corp’s Coasa gold project (first drilling expected in Q3, 2021).

“Winshear’s proposed helicopter-supported drill program will consist of up to 20 drill platforms to thoroughly test the anomaly with holes up to 300 m depth. This will minimize the surface impact of the drill program and avoids the need to build an access road. Our employees and contractors have completed the DIA on time and on budget with the support of community workshop participants, and various government agencies.

“The Coritiri Target has never been drill-tested, and we plan to commence the drill program as soon as the permits are received. While the approval process runs its course, field work has resumed to continue mapping and trench sampling with the aim of 1) adding valuable detail around the drill platforms being permitted to help refine drill hole targeting, and 2) expanding the scale of the anomaly.”

