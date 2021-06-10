Information about shares issued by Invalda INVL and votes granted Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.06.2021, 15:03 | 31 | 0 | 0 10.06.2021, 15:03 | On 8 June 2021 the Register of Legal Entities has registered an increased authorised capital of Invalda INVL (hereinafter – the Company). Since that date, the total number of voting rights and share capital of the Company has changed. Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL AB: Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102279 LEI code 52990001IQUJ710GHH43 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 11,978,573 Authorised capital, EUR 3,473,786.17 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 11,978,573 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 11,749,032

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.





The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Šulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer