CohBar to Present at the BIO 2021 Digital Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joseph Sarret will present a corporate overview at the BIO 2021 Digital Conference, to be held on June 14 - 18, 2021. This presentation will be available on demand for registered attendees.

