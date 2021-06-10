Pure Extracts Commences Production of High Potency CBD Gummies

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “June is going to be a very exciting month for us as we commence sales of gummies through our distribution partner. The edible gummie business is a material revenue producer for Pure Extracts. We plan to replicate the success that our licensing partner, Taste-T, LLC (“Taste-T”), is experiencing in US states including Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oklahoma. Our exceptionally pure products are in high-demand, and we have a range in potencies and flavours that consumers will certainly enjoy.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has developed and is in production of innovative, high potency CBD edible gummies for the Canadian market.

Added Mr. Nikolaevsky, “With the combination of the enhanced product stability from our proprietary manufacturing and packaging machine and our high-quality cannabis extracts, we have created the type of exceptional gummie products that consumers now demand.”

These products will be sold under the Pure Chews line of branded products and will feature 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg CBD potencies. Demand for these types of products is strong in the adult recreational and medical segments that the Company is launching its cannabis products in. All 3 SKUs of this Pure Chews product are available in a Blue Raspberry flavour and utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, the manufacturer of the world-famous Fireball Cinnamon and Margarita Chill products, to produce and package branded cannabis gummies that come in unique blister packaging.

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.