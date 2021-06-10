U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Use of the RECELL System for the Treatment of Extensive Burns and Pediatric Patients

Expanded indication for use includes RECELL System for treatment of full-thickness acute burn wounds of all sizes in pediatric and adult patients

VALENCIA, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved expanded use of the RECELL System in combination with meshed autografting for the treatment of all sizes of acute full-thickness thermal burn wounds for both pediatric and adult patients. Specifically, RECELL is now indicated to treat full-thickness thermal burns in patients 1-month of age and older (removing the prior limitation of use in patients younger than 18 years of age). In addition, the indication now includes treatment for full-thickness thermal burns that extend beyond 50% total body surface area (TBSA).

