TELUS Health delivers next phase of virtual care to Canadians improving access to primary care and mental health support

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health, Canada’s largest health IT company and the leading provider of virtual care across the country, today introduced TELUS Health MyCare following the recent acquisition of Babylon Health Canada. Previously known as Babylon by TELUS Health, TELUS Health MyCare is an important evolution of virtual care for Canadians offering a robust suite of health and wellbeing services and new and improved features. More Canadians are accessing preventative tools to guide changes in lifestyle for improved overall health, TELUS Health MyCare provides increased access to high-quality primary care with locally-licensed physicians in numerous languages, but also supports access to mental health counsellors and dietitians.

“The pandemic transformed the way that Canadians interact with the healthcare system. Demand for virtual care keeps growing, patients are overwhelmingly satisfied and we are excited to now refresh and enhance our TELUS Health MyCare service to provide more access to locally-licensed doctors, mental health counsellors, and dietitians across the country,” said Juggy Sihota, vice-president Consumer Health, TELUS. “For more than a decade, TELUS Health has been helping Canadians live their healthiest lives, and the evolution of our consumer virtual care service is an important step towards meeting the growing demand for much-needed health support for Canadians and their families.”

Latest evolution of TELUS Health MyCare

Since 2019, TELUS Health MyCare has empowered Canadians and their families to access many important features and continues to innovate with improved access and functionality including: