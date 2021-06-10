Altair International Corp. Achieves Milestone Progress in Lithium Battery Development

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (“Altair” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ATAO) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, EV Lithium Solutions, Inc. (“EVLS”), has made significant advances in its proprietary, solid-state graphene architecture lithium battery technology (our “Energy Storage Unit” or “ESU”). Development has progressed ahead of schedule and Altair has engaged Culhane Meadows PLLC (“Culhane”) to prosecute the patent applications with the USPTO. The staff of Culhane have extensive experience in the technology-specific patent process.



Lithium battery technology has seen only incremental improvements over the last decade. Our ESU represents a truly substantial improvement on the current technology and full battery platform being used in the most popular electric vehicles (“EV”) today, in every metric which is important to both OEM EV manufacturers and EV users: charging time, range per charge, total battery life, and safety. When the patent process is further along, we will be pleased to expand on the unique architecture and novel technology which is put to work in the ESU. As we continue to move towards development of full sized, to-scale EV batteries, the following notes and comparisons are the results of real-world lab testing of the prototype ESU units as applied to EV scale; to emphasize, we still consider this technology to be development-stage. Further development and testing will be required before it is able to be considered for implementation in publicly available applications.

Rapid Charging .

A typical, current EV battery can take well over 6 hours to charge as most EVs have a limitation on the maximum current that their battery can safely accept. The majority of EVs use AC charging Mode 1, Mode 2 or Mode 3, utilizing an onboard system which converts the AC to DC for charging the battery. The fastest EV charging mode is 4 which goes up to 350KW, which is not yet widely available.

A well-known EV company’s superchargers provide power at a max of 150KW, and depending on certain variables, can charge an 85kWh battery to 100% in roughly 75 minutes. Our ESU, at EV scale, can accept the level of the current from a 150KW charger to charge the ESU from 0% to 100% in roughly 20 minutes or less. At 250KW, which will be provided in the “V3” supercharger network, the ESU can be fully charged (0% - 100%) in roughly 14 minutes. As in typical circumstances an EV battery level is rarely found at 0%, the real world charging time to 100% would be significantly reduced from these times, and require no new charging infrastructure.