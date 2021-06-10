 
TulsaLabs Announces Advisory Agreement with Data Syndicate for Tulsa, OK Technology Research Lab

Tulsa, OK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), announces advisory agreement with Data Syndicate, LLC for the development of blockchain and next-generation technology in Tulsa, OK.  

AppSwarm announces it has signed an agreement with Data Syndicate, LLC to advise TulsaLabs on development of next-generation technologies from blockchain to space applications. Founded by the core team at Iteration Syndicate, and The pointblank Company, Data Syndicate is a mechatronic accelerator focused on Quant analysis and fintech solutions for enterprise companies.  

Data Syndicate will advise TulsaLabs in such areas as building out developer teams, project management, DevOps design, and collaborations.  

About Data Syndicate  

Data Syndicate is a fintech mechatronic accelerator focused on the intersection of cryptocurrencies, supply chain technologies for both terrestrial and commercial space markets. Data Syndicate was developed in collaboration with pointblank.company and the core team at Iteration Syndicate and RenaFinance to develop type-1 civilization fintech infrastructure, focusing on synergies within Robotic human machine interfaces both land and space and financial mechanism integration.  

About APPSWARM  

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/  

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”  

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.  

Forward-Looking Statements:  

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.  

Investor and Media Contacts:  

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
info@app-swarm.com





