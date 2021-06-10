TulsaLabs Announces Advisory Agreement with Data Syndicate for Tulsa, OK Technology Research Lab

AppSwarm announces it has signed an agreement with Data Syndicate, LLC to advise TulsaLabs on development of next-generation technologies from blockchain to space applications. Founded by the core team at Iteration Syndicate, and The pointblank Company, Data Syndicate is a mechatronic accelerator focused on Quant analysis and fintech solutions for enterprise companies.

Tulsa, OK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TulsaLabs, a division of AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), announces advisory agreement with Data Syndicate, LLC for the development of blockchain and next-generation technology in Tulsa, OK.

Data Syndicate will advise TulsaLabs in such areas as building out developer teams, project management, DevOps design, and collaborations.

About Data Syndicate

Data Syndicate is a fintech mechatronic accelerator focused on the intersection of cryptocurrencies, supply chain technologies for both terrestrial and commercial space markets. Data Syndicate was developed in collaboration with pointblank.company and the core team at Iteration Syndicate and RenaFinance to develop type-1 civilization fintech infrastructure, focusing on synergies within Robotic human machine interfaces both land and space and financial mechanism integration.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.



