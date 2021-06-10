Tenable Partners with CyberNB to Secure Canada’s Critical Infrastructure

CI-SOC brings together data from multiple critical infrastructure owners and operators across all sectors. By leveraging Tenable’s industry-leading solutions within the CI-SOC, including Tenable.io and Tenable.ot, stakeholders gain deep visibility and analytics across this massive data set to understand their cyber risk posture. In addition, CyberNB members can now use Tenable’s technology to identify vulnerabilities, prioritize those with the greatest business impact and act quickly to reduce risk. The partnership will also facilitate information sharing between the private and public sectors, including best practices for protecting critical infrastructure against rising security threats.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has become the first vulnerability management vendor to partner with CyberNB’s Critical Infrastructure Security Operations Center (CI-SOC) to increase the resilience and security of Canada’s critical infrastructure. Through the strategic partnership, Tenable will bring its risk-based vulnerability management and industrial security solutions to the CI-SOC, empowering critical infrastructure stakeholders to see, predict and reduce cybersecurity risk.

“Our reliance on critical infrastructure continues to surge, bringing increased threats for owners and operators to manage. With a limited cybersecurity workforce, they are looking for smarter, more automated ways to understand and ultimately reduce their risk,” said Marty Edwards, vice president of OT security, Tenable. “We’re excited to partner with CyberNB to bring Tenable’s risk-based insights and predictive technologies to Canada’s critical infrastructure operators, enabling them to understand where they’re exposed, to what extent and how to most effectively reduce their risk.”

“In the cyber solutions market, we were looking to partner with a visionary leader that could help us

paint a picture of the IT risks for small, medium and large businesses,” said Sheldon Shaw, VP of

Innovation and Infrastructure at CyberNB. “We see the relationship with Tenable as a key capstone as

we move forward.”

About Tenable

Tenable, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .

About CyberNB

CyberNB was founded in 2016 to fill a crucial gap in Canada’s cybersecurity ecosystem, providing a single overarching organization working on behalf of all stakeholders. Today, CyberNB has an extensive national and international network of partners and collaborators in business, government and academia. A dynamic non-profit, CyberNB is a connector and multiplier for the collective advancement of Canada’s booming cybersecurity sector. Recently it launched its Critical Infrastructure Security Operations Centre (CI-SOC), a collaborative alliance that increases the overall resiliency of the region’s critical infrastructure. Learn more at www.cybernb.ca