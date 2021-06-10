 
Root, Inc. Celebrates More Ways Connected Drivers Can Get Quotes with RootReady

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
RootReady allows drivers to leverage their connected cars to get immediate quotes from Root based primarily on how they drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of the Root family of insurance companies, today celebrates more ways for drivers of connected cars to get quotes based on their driving behavior with RootReady. RootReady pairs sensors from connected cars with the Root experience, allowing drivers who own a 2015 or newer General Motors vehicle, including Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac models, to get an instant quote in the Root app without taking the Root test drive. This means drivers of 2015 or newer GM vehicles can receive a quote from Root today using data from their connected cars.

Traditionally, Root customers download the Root app and take a test drive before they can be offered a telematics-based quote. With RootReady, prospective Root customers who are safe drivers and own newer qualifying vehicles can get an immediate quote using driving data from their vehicles, provided in partnership with the Verisk Data Exchange. With the driver’s consent, data from newer vehicles—like how smoothly a driver brakes—immediately allows Root to provide a fair quote based primarily on driving behavior. To date, more than 85% of qualifying drivers who were presented with the option opted-in to immediate quoting with RootReady.

More than 90% of new cars sold in the U.S. today are connected; Root is meeting drivers where they are today with where the market is headed tomorrow through both mobile and vehicle connectivity. As the overall volume of connected vehicles continues to grow, RootReady offers drivers the option to further simplify the quoting process, receiving all the benefits of a fair quote without any wait.

“Root has been built to fundamentally understand the intersection of data and telematics,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “Our expertise and understanding in rating driving behavior allows us to leverage the rich data from OEMs to more fairly price drivers, and positions us to extend our leadership as the data gets better.”

With driving behavior, not demographics, as the #1 factor in determining drivers’ rates, Root is able to use test drive results and its powerful predictive data models to select and insure only good drivers. RootReady helps drivers gain even more control, ease, and flexibility over their car insurance. Making Root’s personalized rates and modern car insurance experience available to all connected, safe drivers across all OEM brands is a priority for the RootReady program in 2021 and beyond.

About Root:

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on how someone drives, not who they are. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Contact:
Stephanie Teuscher
Sr. Communications and Media Relations Manager
press@joinroot.com





