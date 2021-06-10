 
DSG Global, Inc. and Imperium Motor Corp. Announce the Official Grand Opening of the Experience Center in Fairfield, California

Register online at www.ImperiumMotorCompany.com to win a Rover E-Bike

SURREY, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on June 18 and 19, 2021, the Company will host a Grand Opening for Imperium Motors to unveil an exciting and affordable line of Electric Vehicle (EV) products, including cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, E-bikes and scooters, to the public at the Experience Center, 4670 Central Way, Fairfield, California. Many of the various EV models that were announced arriving last week will be shown at the Experience Center Grand Opening, while an additional 43 vehicles are in transit.

The Grand Opening will include giveaways, interviews, press coverage, food and beverages and test drives. Those attending may have their picture taken with one of the vehicles or e-bikes, along with an opportunity to meet Rick Curtis and Bill Rex. Portions of the Grand Opening will include live streaming and live videos. 

While anyone can attend, space will be limited due to local Covid-19 restrictions. To pre-register, please contact Imperium Motors Experience Center at 707-266-7575 for hours and other information. Members of the media may contact the Imperium Motors promotional department directly at 562-445-2996.

“While we are confident that potential customers will be impressed with the quality and value of our vehicles, they may be surprised by the diversity of our product offering and some of the new vehicle models we will unveil in the near future. We look forward to providing an educational and rewarding experience for all visitors,” commented Rick Curtis, president of Imperium Motor Corp. 

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com or email sales@imperiumev.com.

