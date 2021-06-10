 
Progress Software to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on June 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

BEDFORD, Mass., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, after the market close on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The company’s fiscal second quarter ended on May 31, 2021.   

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call may be accessed via investors.progress.com or dial-in at 800-458-4121 or +1 773-377-9334, passcode 3588537. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or 800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:   Press Contact:
Michael Micciche   Erica McShane
Progress Software   Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450   +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com   PR@progress.com




Disclaimer

