LPL Financial, Bleakley Financial Group Welcome the Patterson Group & Steve Owings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisors John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson and McKee Nunnally have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with Bleakley Financial Group, an existing large enterprise serving LPL-affiliated advisors. The advisors reported having served approximately $420 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Northwestern Mutual.

The team of advisors operate as a robust planning-focused wealth management practice, serving the needs of executives and business owners. They specialize in legacy and philanthropic planning for ultra-affluent families across the country. The advisors will establish a new Bleakley office in Atlanta in order to better serve the needs of their clients.

"Aligning with a group where the focus is on planning, while providing broader access to financial solutions available in the marketplace, may allow us to better optimize outcomes for our clients,” John Patterson said. “The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward. Additionally, LPL has been a terrific partner to Bleakley Financial and I’m excited to have access to the expansive set of resources available for our clients. Our team recognizes and appreciates the flexibility of LPL and our ability to run an independent practice where clients come first.”

Steve Owings said the team’s goal has always been to engage with and help clients in whatever manner is best for them. “As our practice has evolved, so have the needs of our clients. Ultimately, we are confident that this transition will enable us to improve our ability to serve our clients and offer greater customization for the unique needs of every family we support,” he said.

Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, stated, "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with John, Steve and the rest of the Bleakley Atlanta team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come.”

