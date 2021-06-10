Eagle Plains Commences Drilling at 100%-Owned Donna Gold Project, South-central British Columbia

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized crews to commence drilling on its 100%-owned Donna Project located 60km east of Vernon, B.C.. Eagle Plains is planning a 5-7 …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has mobilized crews to commence drilling on its 100%-owned Donna Project located 60km east of Vernon, B.C.. Eagle Plains is planning a 5-7 hole, 1,500m (5,000') drill program to test for gold and silver mineralization associated with a prominent gold in soil geochemical anomaly delineated at the Gossan Zone and to complete the first-ever drilling in the area of the historical Morgan mine workings. The current program is a continuation of work which was suspended in early October, 2020 due to early onset of winter conditions.

The Donna Property is road-accessible and located within rocks of the prolific Quesnellia Terrane, host to many major B.C. porphyry deposits such as Highland Valley, Gibraltar, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan, Copper Mountain and others. Despite the rich endowment of mineralization in these rocks, the Donna area has seen relatively little exploration activity by industry or government. Placer gold claims overlie many of the creeks draining the Donna Property. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Donna property.

See Donna Regional Projects Map here

The upcoming drilling program planned by Eagle Plains is designed to provide a test of near-surface, high grade precious metal mineralization and to search for signs of deeply buried porphyry-style mineralization.

See Donna Project Summary Map here

The core claims of the Donna property were acquired in 2016 by Eagle Plains with additional tenures subsequently added through staking. Certain claims comprising the property are subject to an underlying 2% royalty. The project area is located in the Monashee Mountains within the source headwaters of the historic Kettle River and Yeoward Creek placer gold camps. The claims lie within one of the largest clusters of anomalous values in gold and typical associated pathfinder elements identified in the British Columbia Regional Geochemical Surveys stream-sediment program carried out in the joint Federal - Provincial programs from 1985 -1990.