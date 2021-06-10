NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Gold Claims, LLC (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Gold Claims, LLC (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada ("Spanish Canyon").

"Spanish Canyon is an exceptional property that is an advanced and drill ready gold project that the Company will look to explore in 2021. We continue to build strong relationships and partnerships with some of the most well-known explorers in Nevada to create the opportunity for a gold discovery," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "I'm excited to work with Tom Callicrate from Mountain Gold Claims, who brings over 35 years of Nevada mineral exploration experience. Our technical team is focused on drill testing several high-priority projects in 2021 to advance each target to a secondary decision point as quickly and cost-effectively as possible."