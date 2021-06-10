 
NV Gold Announces Lease of Drill-Ready Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Lease Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mountain Gold Claims, LLC (the "Vendor"), providing NV Gold the right to lease an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Spanish Canyon Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada ("Spanish Canyon").

"Spanish Canyon is an exceptional property that is an advanced and drill ready gold project that the Company will look to explore in 2021. We continue to build strong relationships and partnerships with some of the most well-known explorers in Nevada to create the opportunity for a gold discovery," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. "I'm excited to work with Tom Callicrate from Mountain Gold Claims, who brings over 35 years of Nevada mineral exploration experience. Our technical team is focused on drill testing several high-priority projects in 2021 to advance each target to a secondary decision point as quickly and cost-effectively as possible."

About the Spanish Canyon Gold Project

  • The Spanish Canyon Gold Project is located in the Ione Valley, Nye County, approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Tonopah, Nevada (refer to Figure 1).
  • The project is a "Carlin-type" strata-bound and structurally-controlled, disseminated gold-silver system hosted in the calcareous sediments of the Triassic Luning and Sunrise Formations.
  • The area is characterized by multiple stages of faulting, replacement silicification, hydrothermal and tectonic breccia-bodies and argillic-decalcification alteration of carbonates over a 4 square-kilometer area.
  • This never-drill-tested project is unique for its several mineralized jasperoid zones in an area up to a kilometer long and contains previous sampling that assayed up to 2 g/t Au and over 1,000 ppm As (refer to Figure 2 and 3).
  • The project represents an untested gold system, with bulk mineable potential, that is situated in favorable geologic and geographic environments.
  • Drill targets have been identified and include a large basin pediment area, range-front structural zone, with mineralization exposed in the outcrops along the low-lying hills of the range.

Figure 1: Spanish Canyon Gold Project General Location Map (To view the full-sized image, please click here)

