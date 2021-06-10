 
CleanEquity Monaco 2021 - Registration and Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity was founded in 2007 by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chair of Innovator Capital. The conference, aimed at accelerating development and implementation of sustainable technology innovation, returns on 22nd & 23rd July 2021.

CleanEquity Monaco 2021

Over 600 companies across 11 sectors and 70 sub-sectors are sourced annually by Innovator Capital's CleanEquity team. The 30 best-in-class technologies, chosen by the selection committee are invited to present at the conference. The invitation-only conference is attended by financial, strategic, sovereign, corporate and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media. The chosen companies must meet high standards of unique technological differentiation, global relevance & impact, management ability & integrity, intellectual property and self-sustaining revenue potential.

In the 14 years since its founding, more than 350 companies have presented their ideas and solutions to advance climate change mitigation and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These companies have since gone on to raise over US$2 billion.

The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting. This allows entrepreneurs to share their stories with established delegates and investors in key decision-making positions who share CleanEquity's ambition to address the climate crisis by supporting sustainable technologies with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity's proven team works efficiently to facilitate introductions and meetings before, during and after the conference.

In 2020 we joined forces with EarthX TV and opened our doors to a live, global audience. During the two day conference, over 28,000 people tuned in. We shall build on this success in 2021.

We are delighted to be partnering with Covington & Burling LLP for their 12th year. Andrew Jack, Partner and co-chair of Covington & Burling's Energy Industry Group, commented:

"In a time of global disruption and societal inflection, we all need reminders that the future remains full of promise if we seize the opportunities that are before us.  As long time sponsors and supporters of CleanEquity, we at Covington deeply appreciate the differentiated value proposition that CleanEquity holds for that promise by convening leading entrepreneurs, investors and advisors from around the globe to drive progress in commercializing transformational sustainable technologies and expanding sustainability thought leadership. 

Covington is proud to support and assist CleanEquity through our year-round commitment of a dedicated group of senior technology, policy and transactional lawyers to source and advise CleanEquity investors and presenting companies.  And as the conference continues to leverage the unique in-person features of its special setting in Monaco while also expanding its reach through a virtual medium on EarthX, we look forward to greater opportunities to connect with a broader universe of conference participants. 

In a world that is increasingly complex and resetting rules in recovery from the pandemic, Covington & Burling has built a powerful firm-wide capability to help our clients navigate the intersection of law and policy, a capability which is aligned perfectly with the dynamic development of the global sustainable technology sector and the focus of events such as CleanEquity Monaco. The firm's transactional and technology expertise coupled with our ability to advise on the toughest legal, policy and commercial challenges produces consistent results for our clients' businesses."

For further information about attending CleanEquity Monaco 2021, please use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

Contact:

Conor Barrett
Innovator Capital
conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com 
Twitter: @CleanEquity

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503939/CleanEquity_Monaco_2021_Logo.jpg 




