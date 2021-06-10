PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Employment Screening Services Market by Service (Criminal Background Checks, Education & Employment Verification, Credit History Checks, Drug & Health Screening, and Others) and Application (Healthcare, IT/Technology/Media, Financial Services, Staffing, Retail, Industrial, Travel/Hospitality, Government/ Education, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" According to the report, the global employment screening services industry generated $4.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $9.92billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- Growth in focus on enhanced quality of workforce and improved regulatory compliance drive the growth of the global employment screening services market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growth in focus on enhanced quality of workforce and improved regulatory compliance drive the growth of the global employment screening services market. However, rise in technology risks and discrimination concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developing economies offer present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (170+ Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4555

Covid-19 Scenario

The demand from industries including IT & telecom and transportation and among others has been declined considerably, due to suspended operations in these industries during the initial phase of covid-19

At the same time, the industry has witnessed higher demand for background screening and health screening from the healthcare and retail sectors.

The criminal background checks segment to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028

Based on service, the criminal background checks segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global employment screening services market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to numerous benefits such as identifying potentially risky hires, helping safeguard the organization's reputation, and protecting organizational assets. However, the education and employment verification segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028. To avoid fraudulent candidates. organizations worldwide thoroughly conduct previous employment & education background checks. This drives the growth of the segment.