CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge Initiative' of the European Commission

10.06.2021

10.06.2021 / 15:20
Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the "Green Consumption Pledge Initiative" of the European Commission

  • The parent company of MediaMarkt and Saturn is one of the first European retail companies to join the voluntary initiative launched as part of the European Climate Pact
  • CECONOMY makes a binding commitment to a better carbon footprint and to a wider range of sustainable products
  • Progress towards achieving goals will be communicated transparently - also to consumers

Düsseldorf, 10 June 2021 - CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY"), the parent company of MediaMarkt and Saturn, has joined the "Green Consumption Pledge Initiative" of the European Commission. In doing so, the company commits itself to concrete sustainability targets and transparent communication about the progress made on each topic. CECONOMY is one of the first European retail companies to join the voluntary initiative launched as part of the European Climate Pact.

CECONOMY is committed to improving its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable business practices, and has set measurable goals in this regard:

  • CECONOMY aims to increase the annual sourcing of electricity from renewable energies to 100 % by the end of 2023. By comparison, this figure was around 80 % in 2020.
  • In addition, CECONOMY is aiming for climate neutrality for so-called "Scope 1 emissions" and "Scope 2 emissions" (this refers to direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions of a company) by the end of 2023 on the calculation basis of net zero carbon emissions.
  • CECONOMY aims to reduce the net CO2 intensity[1] of its so-called "Scope 3 emissions" by 30 % by the end of 2033 compared to the base year 2019[2].Relevant Scope 3 categories are purchased goods and services (indirect spent, private label products) as well as transportation and distribution.
  • The number of sustainably labelled products in the company's own assortment is also to be continuously increased. By the end of 2023, the company wants to double this number.

Consumers can follow the status of the respective objectives: CECONOMY will publish the progress made under this initiative annually on its own website, among other places.

