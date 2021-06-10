 
Insight School of Minnesota Celebrates Commencement with Online Ceremony

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) will celebrate the Class of 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 12th, 2021.

Collectively, the Class of 2021 – which includes more than 95 graduates – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: Anoka Technical College, North Dakota State University, St. Cloud State University, University of MN, and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

“No matter where a student goes after graduation, their determination to reach this point should be recognized,” said ISMN Head of School John Huber. “This graduation ceremony provides an opportunity for us to come together as a school community and celebrate their many hours of hard work.”

An online public school program of the Brooklyn Center Community School District, ISMN offers students statewide a tuition-free education option for grades 6-12. ISMN offers a supportive online learning community and an individualized approach to meet students at their point of need and to spark a lifelong love of learning.

With virtual classes and live online learning sessions led by state-licensed teachers, ISMN creates a personalized educational experience for students to ensure their success leading up to and after earning their high school diploma.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of Minnesota 2021 Graduation Ceremony
WHEN: Saturday, June 12th, 2021 | 1:00pm
WHERE: Virtual (link available upon request)

About Insight School of Minnesota

Insight School of Minnesota (ISMN) is a tuition-free, full- and part-time online public school program of Brooklyn Center School District that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As a Minnesota public school, ISMN is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about ISMN, visit mn.insightschools.net.

