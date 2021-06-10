 
checkAd

Bexar County, Texas, Goes Live With Tyler Technologies’ Court Case and Civil Process Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 15:17  |  46   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Bexar County, Texas, has officially gone live with Tyler’s Odyssey court case management and SoftCode civil process solutions for all civil offices and departments. After 38 years of the county’s being served by a homegrown, legacy mainframe system, this marks a major accomplishment for Bexar County.

“We are very excited to go live with our new court management and civil process solutions for our civil office functions,” said Mark Gager, chief information & technology officer, Bexar County. “Upgrading to Tyler’s solutions brings increased efficiency and accuracy to our processes, and we look forward to realizing even more benefits over time. The go-live process was smooth despite having to implement the solutions mostly remotely during the pandemic.”

Bexar County originally selected Tyler because of its strong reputation and the longevity it could provide as a partner. The successful implementation of Tyler’s Odyssey court case management solution allows the county to transition from paper case files to paperless ones, saving staff time spent on locating case files, filing new documents, and moving files between the clerk offices and courtrooms. In addition, Odyssey helps automate Texas state reporting and integrate with the state’s electronic filing system, Tyler’s eFileTexas solution.

With SoftCode, Bexar County can now better track court case papers and data, record service and payment activity, reconcile financial data, and produce detailed reports of those activities. The solution also seamlessly allows for handling summons, subpoenas, warrants, protection orders, and more. The addition of SoftCode ensures that Bexar County is providing full transparency to its staff and its residents.

By implementing both Odyssey and SoftCode in the cloud, Bexar County is able to eliminate infrastructure and related costs while maintaining a strong level of security for users.

“We’re pleased to improve Bexar County’s court case management systems and processes following a successful go-live,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We look forward to continuing to serve Bexar County for many years to come, helping them achieve a great level of collaboration between judicial and civil service offices.”

Bexar County is the 16th most populous county in the nation and the fourth most populated in Texas. Its county seat is San Antonio, which is the seventh largest city in the United States. The county has implemented other Tyler justice products, including Brazos electronic citations and Tyler Jury Manager.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bexar County, Texas, Goes Live With Tyler Technologies’ Court Case and Civil Process Solutions Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that Bexar County, Texas, has officially gone live with Tyler’s Odyssey court case management and SoftCode civil process solutions for all civil offices and departments. After 38 years of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 per Share
FGEN Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud ...
Battlefield 2042 Marks the Return of All-Out Warfare in New, Unmatched, Epic-Scale Experience
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
NextNav, a Leader in Next Generation GPS, to Combine with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ...
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Celebrate Great Dads This Father’s Day with Amazing Gifts from Macy’s
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the ...
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Tyler Technologies Updates 2021 Annual Guidance
03.06.21
Tyler Technologies to Acquire VendEngine
02.06.21
Tyler Technologies Schedules 2021 Financial Guidance Conference Call and Webcast
01.06.21
Tyler Technologies Improves Citizen Connections in City of Amarillo, Texas
25.05.21
California’s Fifth-Largest City Selects Integrated ERP Solution from Tyler Technologies
18.05.21
Tyler Technologies Named a Top Workplace in Colorado
18.05.21
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles’ Redesigned Expresslane.org Receives Two International Awards