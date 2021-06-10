 
checkAd

Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 15:25  |  73   |   |   

  • Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership agreement with CANImmunize Inc. to incorporate digital vaccination records with enterprise wellness into integrated solutions. Since 2011, CANImmunize has been a pioneer of digital immunization policy and solutions on a Canadian and international level.

  • CANImmunize is recognized by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control as a model for consumer facing immunization solutions and canimmunize.ca is certified by the WHO VaccineSafetyNet.
  • The Partnership with CANImmunize will integrate developed and tested immunization information systems with Wellteq’s digital health and wellness platform capabilities for enterprises and their employees.
  • Integration projected to be completed during 2021.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) detailing the general terms of a strategic partnership with CANImmunize Inc., an Ottawa-based technology company specializing in immunization software solutions. The strategic partnership will create varied offerings incorporating digital vaccination records and enterprise wellness for a variety of corporate customers initially across Canada and Asia Pacific, then more broadly.

Due to COVID-19, countries and organizations are facing immediate challenges in creating immunization information systems that can effectively and accurately track vaccinations. The return to normal activities and the migration of people across regional and national borders and the increasingly fragmented nature of immunization practice with individuals receiving information from multiple different providers are major obstacles to having comprehensive immunization status.

The CANImmunize team has over a decade of experience developing digital immunization solutions for businesses, health care organizations and governments, including COVID-19 vaccination software. CANImmunize has developed the internationally recognized CANImmunize app, a pan-Canadian digital immunization tracking system that helps Canadians keep track of their vaccinations with a mobile app and web portal. Users of the CANImmunize app can see their immunization records, get accurate information on vaccinations, receive reminders about immunizations and alerts about vaccine-preventable diseases. The app is recognized by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as a model for consumer facing immunization solutions and canimmunize.ca is certified by the WHO VaccineSafetyNet.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership agreement with CANImmunize Inc. to incorporate digital vaccination records with enterprise wellness into integrated solutions. Since 2011, CANImmunize has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.0 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Cocrystal Pharma’s Participation in the Noble Capital Markets C-Suite Interview Series is Now ...
Wesdome Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
ALSTOM SA: Alstom-Bombardier led consortium to supply Tren Maya railway project
Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000, ...
22nd Century Announces Closing of $40 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering
TC Energy confirms termination of Keystone XL Pipeline Project
The Flowr Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board