Wellteq to Integrate Digital Vaccination Records Through Strategic Partnership With CANImmunize

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership agreement with CANImmunize Inc. to incorporate digital vaccination records with enterprise wellness into integrated solutions. Since 2011, CANImmunize has been a pioneer of digital immunization policy and solutions on a Canadian and international level.





CANImmunize is recognized by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control as a model for consumer facing immunization solutions and canimmunize.ca is certified by the WHO VaccineSafetyNet.





The Partnership with CANImmunize will integrate developed and tested immunization information systems with Wellteq’s digital health and wellness platform capabilities for enterprises and their employees.





Integration projected to be completed during 2021.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) detailing the general terms of a strategic partnership with CANImmunize Inc., an Ottawa-based technology company specializing in immunization software solutions. The strategic partnership will create varied offerings incorporating digital vaccination records and enterprise wellness for a variety of corporate customers initially across Canada and Asia Pacific, then more broadly.

Due to COVID-19, countries and organizations are facing immediate challenges in creating immunization information systems that can effectively and accurately track vaccinations. The return to normal activities and the migration of people across regional and national borders and the increasingly fragmented nature of immunization practice with individuals receiving information from multiple different providers are major obstacles to having comprehensive immunization status.

The CANImmunize team has over a decade of experience developing digital immunization solutions for businesses, health care organizations and governments, including COVID-19 vaccination software. CANImmunize has developed the internationally recognized CANImmunize app, a pan-Canadian digital immunization tracking system that helps Canadians keep track of their vaccinations with a mobile app and web portal. Users of the CANImmunize app can see their immunization records, get accurate information on vaccinations, receive reminders about immunizations and alerts about vaccine-preventable diseases. The app is recognized by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as a model for consumer facing immunization solutions and canimmunize.ca is certified by the WHO VaccineSafetyNet.