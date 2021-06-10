Plug Power Announces Green Hydrogen Plant in Camden County, Georgia
Liquid hydrogen production facility will extend the company’s service network across the entire East Coast of the U.S.
LATHAM, N.Y., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen solutions, today announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Camden
County, Georgia, to serve customers across the southeastern United States. The announcement affirms Plug Power’s continued commitment to establish the first North American green hydrogen supply
network, as the Camden County plant extends Plug Power’s service coverage across the entire eastern seaboard of the U.S.
The plant will produce 15 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen, produced using 100% renewable energy and intended to fuel transportation applications, including material handling and fuel cell electric vehicle fleets. Plug Power is investing $84 million in the facility, which is expected to create at least 24 jobs in the local community starting in 2022.
As a focal point for Plug Power’s green hydrogen network and the broader U.S. hydrogen economy, Camden County, GA, presents many strategic advantages. With proximity to Interstate 95 (I-95), the main north-south highway on the East Coast of the U.S., the location enables easy access to the region’s commercial and industrial centers, including Plug Power customers like Home Depot and Southern Company.
“With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power’s continued growth.”
Plug Power is working closely with local and state authorities as it moves forward with the project. Plug Power has signed a Purchase Power Agreement with Okefenokee Rural Electric Membership Corporation to source the renewable electricity needed to power the plant. Additionally, the company is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Camden County Joint Development Authority for land and local site support. The exact location for the plant and details about construction and job openings will be announced upon finalization later this year.
