Ecolab Launches Mixed-Reality Virtual Visits for Life Sciences Industry

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, announced a new virtual visit offering for the life sciences industry to proactively help address cleaning and disinfection challenges. Using mixed-reality tools, Ecolab can bring experts on-site virtually to quickly and safely review, diagnose and solve issues from anywhere, at any time, helping customers navigate the barriers to on-site service and training during the pandemic.

“Increasing uptime and solving production challenges quickly and efficiently means better outcomes for our life sciences customers,” said Hayley Crowe, vice president and general manager of Ecolab’s Life Sciences business. “Mixed-reality tools enable us to bring the full breadth of Ecolab’s global expertise to help diagnose and troubleshoot issues and provide training in real-time to customers anywhere, anytime.”

Building on the virtual service expertise gained over the last several years in Ecolab’s Industrial businesses, Life Science’s team members can virtually connect to remote Ecolab scientists, engineers and cross-functional teams located anywhere in the world using a Microsoft HoloLens 2 device and running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. The remote experts can provide technical support and documentation in augmented reality to help the on-site team member wearing the HoloLens 2 device see solutions to deliver resolution faster and more efficiently.

Beyond troubleshooting real-time, remote Ecolab experts also can review manufacturing operations and proactively address issues by recommending and implementing site-specific cleaning programs to help prevent common issues that lead to downtime and associated costs in productivity, labor and resources. Additionally, mixed-reality tools can provide immersive training experiences with live step-by-step instruction from remote experts.

In 2020, Ecolab successfully tested virtual service delivery at pharmaceutical drug manufacturing facilities to help optimize their cleaning and disinfection programs, reviewed procedure compliance with cleanroom technicians responsible for cleaning and disinfection tasks and installed and evaluated production equipment at personal care manufacturing sites.

"We’re excited to continue helping our customers navigate the unique challenges of the pandemic while introducing an efficient new channel for working together into the future,” said Crowe.

For more information about the Ecolab Life Sciences mixed reality service, go to ecolab.com/lifesciencesvirtualvisits.

