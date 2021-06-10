 
IFS completes the acquisition of global Enterprise Service Management provider Axios Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
IFS strengthens leadership in Service Management with the addition of Axios Systems' powerful ITSM and ITOM capabilities

LONDON and EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, announces that it has concluded the acquisition of Axios Systems.

The transaction, which was initially announced in March 2021, combines two pioneers of the service management space: IFS, with its leadership in Field Service Management and Axios Systems, with its strength in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Operations  Management (ITOM). The combined IFS Enterprise Service Management proposition is unique in how it enables companies to orchestrate their value chain and optimize their workflows so they can not only deliver amazing moments of service to their customers, but also so they can maximize revenue creation opportunities and increase profitability.

Since the acquisition was announced, IFS is proud to have attracted many of the best leaders from the sector to bolster the already growing team at Axios Systems. Now under the framework of a dedicated Business Unit within IFS, the team are focused on delivering new product innovation, increased investment in customer experience, and a more focused, industry-led, go-to-market.

Martin Schirmer, President of the Enterprise Service Management Business Unit, commented, "Over the past two months I have met with many employees, customers and partners who I would like to thank for their openness and enthusiasm for what lies ahead. It's clear to me that we have acquired a company with many assets and strengths, in a market that is evolving and in need for further disruption. With the investment we are committing as well as our customer-centric approach, I am confident that our current customer base will benefit, which will in turn help attract new customers, and we will further extend IFS's dominance in the overall service management space."

To learn more about IFS's service management solutions, please visit: ifs.com/service. For more information on the Axios Systems best-of-breed proposition assyst, please visit: ifs.com/assyst.

