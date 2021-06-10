Implementation of emission control regulations by several government bodies across the globe and increase in automobile production drive the growth of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market by Component (Urea Tank, Urea Pump, Engine Control Unit (ECU), and Injector), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) industry was estimated at $6.05 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $15.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026.