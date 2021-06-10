 
Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.06.2021   

Implementation of emission control regulations by several government bodies across the globe and increase in automobile production drive the growth of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market. 

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market by Component (Urea Tank, Urea Pump, Engine Control Unit (ECU), and Injector), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."According to the report, the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) industry was estimated at $6.05 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $15.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Implementation of emission control regulations by government and rise in automobile production fuel the growth of the global automotive selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market. On the other hand, increase in production of electric vehicles and high cost of catalysts restrain the growth to some extent. However, innovations in emission control catalysts and several government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID -19 scenario-

  • With disruption in Chinese parts exports, large scale manufacturing interruptions across Europe, and the closure of assembly plants in the United States, the global automotive SCR market is likely to experience a downfall during the period.
  • However, most companies have taken a comprehensive approach and developed a range of scenarios as well as strong contingency plans to navigate through this turbulent time.

