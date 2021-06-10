 
checkAd

DGAP-News Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.06.2021, 15:33  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

10.06.2021 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

  • Supervisory Board extension: Dr. Anke Nestler elected as fourth member
  • Remuneration systems for Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved and new Authorized Capital 2021 created for growth financing
  • Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee formed

Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 today. All resolutions on the agenda items were passed with a clear majority. In total, around 74% of the share capital was represented. The agenda items included, among others, Corporate Governance issues such as the extension of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the approval of the future remuneration systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2021. All voting results are available on the Medios AG website at https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed an Audit Committee and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee from among its members at its first meeting as a four-member body. These committees are two-member, so-called non-resolutions committees.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their great trust. With the measures resolved by the Annual General Meeting and the Supervisory Board, we are sending a clear signal in terms of good Corporate Governance. Today's approval of all resolutions lays the foundation to successfully continue our growth path also through further acquisitions and to further play an important role in the Specialty Pharma sector as a leading and strong partner."

Seite 1 von 4
Medios Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Medios AG- Neuer hochinteressanter Pharmastar am Himmel
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance 10.06.2021 / 15:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press ReleaseMedios AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Breakthrough in Drug Development
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj considers issuance of subordinated perpetual capital notes and announces ...
Photon Energy Group gibt Prognose für seine langfristige Wachstumsstrategie bekannt
DGAP-News: SYNLAB to continue providing COVID-19 testing at UEFA competition matches and UEFA EURO 2020
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution im Handel mit digitalen Währungen: Nimiq OASIS erreicht direkte Kompatibilität ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences AG: Durchbruch in der Wirkstoffentwicklung
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Commitment for more sustainability: CECONOMY joins the 'Green Consumption Pledge ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Deutliche Mehrheit für Vorschlag einer Wahldividende
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Gelsenkirchen-Schalke 04 e.V.: Dr. Jens Buchta verlässt den Aufsichtsrat des FC Schalke 04
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Medios AG hält erfolgreiche Hauptversammlung 2021 ab - Corporate Governance im Fokus (deutsch)
10.06.21
DGAP-News: Medios AG hält erfolgreiche Hauptversammlung 2021 ab - Corporate Governance im Fokus
12.05.21
BERENBERG belässt Medios auf 'Buy'