Medios AG holds successful 2021 Annual General Meeting - Focus on Corporate Governance

Supervisory Board extension: Dr. Anke Nestler elected as fourth member

Remuneration systems for Executive Board and Supervisory Board approved and new Authorized Capital 2021 created for growth financing

Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee formed

Berlin, 10 June 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, successfully held its virtual Annual General Meeting 2021 today. All resolutions on the agenda items were passed with a clear majority. In total, around 74% of the share capital was represented. The agenda items included, among others, Corporate Governance issues such as the extension of the Supervisory Board from three to four members and the approval of the future remuneration systems for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the creation of new Authorized Capital 2021. All voting results are available on the Medios AG website at https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed an Audit Committee and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee from among its members at its first meeting as a four-member body. These committees are two-member, so-called non-resolutions committees.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their great trust. With the measures resolved by the Annual General Meeting and the Supervisory Board, we are sending a clear signal in terms of good Corporate Governance. Today's approval of all resolutions lays the foundation to successfully continue our growth path also through further acquisitions and to further play an important role in the Specialty Pharma sector as a leading and strong partner."