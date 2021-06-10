 
checkAd

Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 15:30  |  101   |   |   

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, at its corporate headquarters in Seattle. The Company will first conduct the formal stockholder meeting at approximately 9 am PT, to be immediately followed by the extended informational session that has become Trupanion’s signature annual event.

Informational Session Details

Similar to past years, the event will feature extensive Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of Trupanion’s 60-month plan. Parties interested in attending the extended informational session in-person are encouraged to reach out to investorrelations@trupanion.com, as space is limited.

The Company is also offering participation via an online webinar. Pre-registration in the online webinar is required here.

Those who just wish to listen to a live-stream of the webinar can access the event on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.trupanion.com. The webinar will not be available for replay.

Formal Meeting Details

The formal stockholder meeting will take place between 9:00 – 9:15 am Pacific Time. Stockholders may access the meeting by dialing into the conference call at 1-877-407-0784 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).

Trupanion’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available at https://investors.trupanion.com/financials/annual-reports-and-proxies and all SEC filings for the Company can be found at https://investors.trupanion.com/financials/sec-filings. Trupanion stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” that has been mailed to stockholders.

Formal business and voting at the stockholder meeting will only occur in-person. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in-person, we urge you to vote in advance of the meeting through the Internet, by mail or by phone to ensure that your shares are represented at the meeting. 

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trupanion 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 16, 2021 SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021, at its corporate headquarters …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
FDCTech appoints Warwick Kerridge as the new Chairman of the Board
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board