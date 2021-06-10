 
PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Completes European CE Mark Certification of its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced that its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”), has completed European IVDD CE Mark certification of its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test (“EsoGuard”).

Lucid and its EU authorized representative completed the EC declaration of conformity procedure, including the associated technical documentation, ensuring and declaring that EsoGuard meets the essential requirements of Europe’s In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Directive 98/79/EC (“IVDD”). EsoGuard may now be marketed in CE Mark European countries, which include the European Economic Area (the EU, Norway, Iceland, and Lichtenstein), Switzerland, and, until July 1, 2023, the United Kingdom.

EsoGuard is a molecular diagnostic test, performed on surface esophageal cells collected with Lucid’s EsoCheck Cell Collection Device in a brief non-invasive office procedure. It is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool to prevent esophageal cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer in at-risk chronic heartburn patients. It has been shown to be highly accurate at detecting these conditions in a 408-patient human study published in Science Translational Medicine.

“We believe Europe will be an important market for EsoGuard and EsoCheck, where chronic heartburn is as ubiquitous, and esophageal cancer as deadly, as it is in the U.S.,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lucid’s Executive Chairman. “We look forward to leveraging the strong relationships we have already built with European key opinion leaders in esophageal disease who are participating in our pivotal clinical trials, and proceeding with a commercial launch in select European countries in the near future.”

About PAVmed and Lucid

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions markets its CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health, is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

