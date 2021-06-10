StemGen Announces D3eSports Corporate Cup Five-Week Virtual Championship Launches Late June With Sustainability Theme

The D3eSports championship format will run on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform and feature five 20-minute races with 16 qualified drivers in eight corporate teams competing in a Swiss format. The dates will run on consecutive Tuesdays and tracks include: June 29 – Watkins Glen International (N.Y.); July 6 – Silverstone Circuit (England); July 13 – Suzuka Circuit (Japan); July 20 – Sebring International Raceway (Fla.); July 27 – Spa Francorchamps (Belgium).

Houston, TEXAS, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), announces its new D3eSports Corporate Cup Championship powered by sustainability, an esports virtual series, launching on June 29 for five weeks.

The five-week esports tournament will culminate with the final week being broadcast live on the D3eSports Cup Twitch.tv channel (https://www.twitch.tv/d3esportscup) and include a D3 Pit Talk segment.

“After success with our D3eSports Cup virtual championship last year, we had requests from a number of our corporate partners for an esports tournament for them, so we created the D3eSports Corporate Cup, which we are launching the end of June with a focus on sustainability,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “We have a number of our partners like Hasbro, with teams competing as both Autobots and Decepticons, as well as our Chevron Technology Ventures partner, who both are part of the real race Dawson Racing team. The real race team will compete at Watkins Glen International in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship on June 27, right before we kick off the D3eSports Corporate Cup two days later at the same historic New York race circuit, so we are really excited to truly cross the real and virtual racing with this esports tournament.”

The Swiss play format has one round per week, best of three. Swiss averages determine seeding for final race. Players are assigned a virtual car before each week’s race at the specific track. Players race with all other players but compete against a single opponent each race to progress in the tournament. Weeks one through four are qualifying weeks with the fifth week as the final, seeded depending on the first four weeks’ results.

D3eSports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018. The D3eSports Cup is their first in-house virtual competition, although they have participated in other esports platforms over the years.

