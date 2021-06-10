Sue Morrell Joins Heritage CARES as New EVP, Strategic Growth and Development

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Heritage CARES, a confidential and evidence-based virtual recovery program for substance misuse and suicide prevention and intervention, welcomes new Strategic Growth and Development EVP Suzanne Morrell to …

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Heritage CARES , a confidential and evidence-based virtual recovery program for substance misuse and suicide prevention and intervention, welcomes new Strategic Growth and Development EVP Suzanne Morrell to the team.

Morrell is a highly organized self-starter with nearly 21 years of experience in strategic direction and public relations for various companies. She brings a strong focus on healthcare with core strengths in building business foundations and overseeing strategic organizational growth. In her new role, Morrell will leverage experience in planning, organizing and coordinating to help Heritage CARES reach more people recovering from substance use disorders (SUD).

"Sue's talent for collaboration and her self-driven work ethic will be a great addition to our company," says Hamilton Baiden, president of Heritage Health Solutions. "She excels at keeping a close eye on how a company is staying engaged with its audiences, and I am confident that she will contribute to putting Heritage CARES on the map for our rehab, re-entry and commercial markets."

In addition to meeting key growth targets and cultivating performance development, Morrell will help maintain communication with customers and explore new business opportunities. She will help build and direct a national platform for Heritage CARES that effectively communicates how the company's program offerings make recovery more accessible, more welcoming and more attainable for people struggling with SUD. In addition, Morrell will monitor operational resources to ensure the company provides its contractual services within budget parameters.

"Being able to do what I love with a company like Heritage CARES is very exciting," says Morrell. "This is a team and company that creates a space where people can heal in a nontraditional way. This will change the way people see the recovery process. Our brand message is critical, and I am looking forward to creating strategies that will have a lasting impact on the company whose lives are changed through its innovative recovery programs."

About Heritage CARES

Heritage CARES (Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education and Support) is a confidential and evidence-based support program for people negatively affected by addiction. Heritage CARES focuses on harm reduction and behavioral modification through 24/7 access to educational videos and resources that streamline suicidal and substance use risk analysis and Assertive Community Engagement (ACE) Peer Coaching Support. For more information on Heritage CARES, visit Heritage-CARES.

About Heritage Health Solutions

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions is a premier provider of integrated healthcare management for the correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage Health Solutions meets the demands of an ever-changing healthcare landscape by providing clients with comprehensive, customized solutions to manage costs, utilization and quality, leading to optimal healthcare outcomes for organizations. For more information about Heritage Health Solutions, please visit HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

