Hilton Grand Vacations Wins 13 ARDA Awards

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was honored with 13 awards in the 2021 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Awards program, including earning its first ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) Award for Employee of the Year, which represents the highest level of excellence within the resort industry. The ARDA Awards celebrate greatness in the timeshare industry and are committed to recognizing the best nominees submitted in categories that include overall professional excellence, sales and marketing, product design, advertising, promotion and communications and resort design.

“We are immensely proud of our 13 ARDA Award winners, along with the 36 finalists who represented our company and their ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Our team members’ spirit of hospitality shined through in every aspect of their work and can be seen in all they do for our owners and guests. This recognition and prestigious honor by ARDA is yet another example of how their exceptional work makes such a valuable and positive impact on our industry.”