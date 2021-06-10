 
checkAd

Viewpoint Molecular Targetin(TM) Commences Patient Enrollment in Phase 1 Imaging Study for VMT01 Program for Metastatic Melanoma

Autor: Accesswire
10.06.2021, 16:00  |  77   |   |   

- VMT01 Phase 1 imaging study followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma being conducted at Mayo Clinic -- Positive preclinical data have demonstrated that a single dose of [212Pb]-VMT01 has significantly arrested …

- VMT01 Phase 1 imaging study followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma being conducted at Mayo Clinic -

- Positive preclinical data have demonstrated that a single dose of [212Pb]-VMT01 has significantly arrested melanoma tumor growth and extended survival -

- VMT01 imaging study provisional results expected in Q4 2021 -

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced it has initiated patient enrollment and screening in its Phase 1 imaging study evaluating VMT01 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Foto: Accesswire

Melanoma is a cancer of the skin and the most aggressive form of skin cancer. While a disease that is identified early (when confined to the outer layers of the skin) can be cured by surgery, melanoma that migrates to distant sites in the body (metastatic melanoma) is difficult to treat. Despite the introduction of new treatments for metastatic melanoma, according to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival is approximately 25%.

"The start of the VMT01 imaging study represents a significant milestone for the Company. The study tests Viewpoint's investigational imaging agents in subjects with advanced melanoma to accelerate therapeutic drug development and enable image-guided treatment. We are pleased to be working alongside Mayo Clinic to advance this novel theranostic approach to radiopharmaceutical therapy against metastatic melanoma," commented Frances L. Johnson, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting. "Based on the extremely encouraging preclinical data seen to date, we believe that our targeted alpha-particle therapies have the potential to significantly enhance treatment responses in metastatic melanoma."

The Phase 1 first-in-human, crossover design study of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single-Photon Emission Computerized Tomography (SPECT) scanning will enroll approximately 10 subjects with Stage III/IV unresectable melanoma. The primary endpoint of the study is safety and biodistribution. Secondary endpoints of the study are molecular target validation and image quality. The current VMT01 Phase 1 imaging study is being conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and a future therapy study is planned. Provisional results for the imaging study are targeted for Q4 2021. Following the results of the imaging trial, the Company plans to initiate a multisite Phase 1/2a therapy study of VMT01 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viewpoint Molecular Targetin(TM) Commences Patient Enrollment in Phase 1 Imaging Study for VMT01 Program for Metastatic Melanoma - VMT01 Phase 1 imaging study followed by Phase 1/2a therapy study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma being conducted at Mayo Clinic -- Positive preclinical data have demonstrated that a single dose of [212Pb]-VMT01 has significantly arrested …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Silver Spruce Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag ...
Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More ...
Jeep(R) Brand and onX Offroad to Empower More Off-Road Adventures Together
SPI Energy Issues $4.21 Million 10% Convertible Promissory Note with $20 per Share Conversion Price
8,500m Infill Drilling Commenced and Update on Mine Schedules for the Fully Permitted La Mestiza ...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Management Appointments
Liquid Avatar Announces Early Exercise Warrant Incentive Program to Fuel Business Growth
Binovi Products Within John McEnroe Tennis Academy
Gold Mountain Provides Construction Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication