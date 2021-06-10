DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast R. STAHL announces an unscheduled price increase as of 1 July, 2021 and adjusts sales outlook for 2021 accordingly 10.06.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Waldenburg, 10 June 2021 - Following a noticeable shortage of raw materials that also led to rising procurement costs, R. STAHL announces an unscheduled increase of its sales prices. As a result and effective 1 July 2021, list prices for products of the core program will be up 2.9% and for all other products by 4.9% on average.

In addition to the strong worldwide growth driven by digitalization as well as high demand from China, shortages of iron ore and specialty plastics are the primary cost drivers of R. STAHL's key raw materials. Moreover, limited transport capacities lead to rising freight costs. R. STAHL expects that the announced price increase will largely compensate for the rise in procurement costs.

Based on its price increase announcement, R. STAHL lifts the sales outlook for FY 2021 from the previous range of €250 million to €256 million now to a range of €254 million to €260 million. The expectation for EBITDA pre exceptionals for FY 2021 remains unchanged between €17 million and €19 million.



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2020, global sales amounting to €247 million were generated by 1,690 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).