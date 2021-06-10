Voya Financial becomes first to receive new DALBAR ESG Retirement Plan Certification and earn 5-star rating for its 401(k) plans

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has become the first publicly traded company to receive an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Retirement Plan Certification from DALBAR, a leading expert in the retirement industry for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. Voya received the certification, along with a five-star rating, for the 401(k) plans offered to its own employees. DALBAR’s ESG Plan Certification is an annual process to evaluate a plan’s success in actively applying ESG principles to its retirement plan.

“At Voya, we continue to embrace the broad view of ESG factors in our benefits offerings and are thrilled that DALBAR has recognized our teams’ work and efforts to obtain an ESG certification for the 401(k) retirement plans we offer our own employees,” said Kevin Silva, EVP and chief human resources officer for Voya Financial. “Providing the opportunity for all individuals to achieve a better financial future means taking actions that can help our own employees meet their health and wealth needs, including saving for retirement. For employers like Voya, one way to help support this is to expand ESG principles to workplace benefit offerings.”