Voya Financial becomes first to receive new DALBAR ESG Retirement Plan Certification and earn 5-star rating for its 401(k) plans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.06.2021, 16:00  |  66   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has become the first publicly traded company to receive an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Retirement Plan Certification from DALBAR, a leading expert in the retirement industry for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. Voya received the certification, along with a five-star rating, for the 401(k) plans offered to its own employees. DALBAR’s ESG Plan Certification is an annual process to evaluate a plan’s success in actively applying ESG principles to its retirement plan.

“At Voya, we continue to embrace the broad view of ESG factors in our benefits offerings and are thrilled that DALBAR has recognized our teams’ work and efforts to obtain an ESG certification for the 401(k) retirement plans we offer our own employees,” said Kevin Silva, EVP and chief human resources officer for Voya Financial. “Providing the opportunity for all individuals to achieve a better financial future means taking actions that can help our own employees meet their health and wealth needs, including saving for retirement. For employers like Voya, one way to help support this is to expand ESG principles to workplace benefit offerings.”

DALBAR’s ESG Retirement Plan Certification* includes a review of all ESG factors including:

  • Environmental factors such as paper suppression, automatic enrollment and online capabilities;
  • Social factors like matching contributions and phone center capabilities; and
  • Governance factors, such as plan fees, regulation compliance and investment policy.

The underlying principle of the ESG Plan Certification is the recognition of providing an incentive for continuous improvement of plans to achieve this goal, where a five-star rating is achieved by supporting environmental, social and governance characteristics. Receiving the ESG Retirement Plan Certification can benefit both employers and employees themselves, including attracting new talent to a company that offers a plan with a commitment to serving the community.

“While the topic of ESG has grown in popularity over the last several years, particularly as it pertains to investments within a plan, we recognize that building strong ESG practices into workplace benefits and a retirement plan involves multiple considerations,” added Heather Lavallee, CEO of Wealth Solutions for Voya Financial. “Whether looking at digital capabilities that can reduce print consumption or plan enrollment and default investment options, there are many factors to consider when looking at ways you can incorporate ESG best practices in a retirement plan.”

