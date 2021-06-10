It Starts With A Spark! Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks The Nation’s Largest Independence Day Celebration Is Back Live From New York City

America’s biggest Independence Day celebration is back, live from New York City as the 45 th Annual Macy’s 4 th of July Fireworks ignites the night. On Sunday, July 4 th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy’s (NYSE:M) will commence a jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to American bravery and optimism in an incomparable barrage of color, light, shape and sound. This year’s Macy’s Fireworks show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River centered in midtown, delighting New York City spectators and a nationwide television audience.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks returns live from New York City. Watch the star studded two-hour entertainment special on NBC, Sunday, July 4th at 8 PM EST/PST. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide.”

“The Summer of New York City is underway!” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “New Yorkers have worked hard to fight back COVID-19 and build a recovery for all of us. This summer, we can’t wait to reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great. These fireworks make us all proud to be New Yorkers and Americans, and I’m looking forward to a joyful and safe viewing this year.”

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks first burst onto the New York City sky with a special U.S. bicentennial show in 1976. Since then, Macy’s Fireworks have grown in scale and artistry as they burst to life over many of New York City’s waterways and neighborhoods. The 45th edition of Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. Designed to ignite in synchronization to a patriotic musical score, the 25-minute display will feature a host of shells and effects in dozens of colors and shapes including eclipsing fans, triple linking rainbows, blue jellyfish with crackling tentacles and red, white and blue waterfalls, creating dramatic effects a mile across the river and from 1,000 feet in the air to the water’s edge.