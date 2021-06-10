 
Announcement of the Management's and Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

Executive Vice President in SP Group A/S, Søren Ulstrup, has on 9 June 2021 sold 2,669 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at an average price of DKK 371.78 equal to DKK 992,281.40.

Executive Vice President in SP Group A/S, Lars Ravn Bering, has on 9 June 2021 sold 485 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 375.11 equal to DKK 181,928.98.

Executive Vice President in SP Group A/S, Lars Ravn Bering, has on 10 June 2021 sold 50 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 375.00 equal to DKK 18,750.00.

