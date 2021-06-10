 
checkAd

Officers Use BolaWrap on Subject in Crisis in Virginia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 16:07  |  66   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap Remote Restraint deployment in New Kent, Virginia.

On April 29, 2021, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia responded to a subject experiencing a mental health crisis. Along with officers and paramedics, the family spent more than two hours attempting to resolve the situation. Officers were informed that the subject would probably become physically aggressive if touched.

In the video, the subject’s girlfriend can be heard pleading with the subject to comply. She told officers that the subject had been diagnosed with either bipolar disorder or schizophrenia and that he was not taking any medications and was hallucinating. Officers explained to her their plan to use the BolaWrap to help get the subject into the ambulance. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, sufficiently restraining and distracting the subject, enabling officers to safely transport him to a hospital. The situation was resolved without causing injury to anyone or requiring the use of force.

“Protecting our officers and our community is our top priority, and we are pleased with how the BolaWrap was able to help our officers safely get someone in crisis the help they needed while preventing the situation from escalating,” said Lieutenant Joey McLaughlin of New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

“The officers and paramedics attempted to communicate with the subject for an extended period of time, but after verbal requests clearly failed, the officers utilized the BolaWrap precisely as intended, enabling them to apprehend the subject safely,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “It was gratifying for us at WRAP to hear the subject’s girlfriend thank the officers.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Officers Use BolaWrap on Subject in Crisis in Virginia TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap Remote …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Ocugen Inc. Announces Michael Shine as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Apria Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides an Update on its ESG Strategy & Presents its 2020 Sustainability ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment for Phase 3 Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial of its Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Micron Solutions, Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction
International Consolidated Uranium Engages Mars Investor Relations
Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts as Publicly Traded Company, Seeks to Deliver on the Untapped ...
Gold Standard Ventures Announces AGM Voting Results
FDCTech appoints Warwick Kerridge as the new Chairman of the Board
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board