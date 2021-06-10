Officers Use BolaWrap on Subject in Crisis in Virginia

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap Remote Restraint deployment in New Kent, Virginia.

On April 29, 2021, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia responded to a subject experiencing a mental health crisis. Along with officers and paramedics, the family spent more than two hours attempting to resolve the situation. Officers were informed that the subject would probably become physically aggressive if touched.



In the video, the subject’s girlfriend can be heard pleading with the subject to comply. She told officers that the subject had been diagnosed with either bipolar disorder or schizophrenia and that he was not taking any medications and was hallucinating. Officers explained to her their plan to use the BolaWrap to help get the subject into the ambulance. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, sufficiently restraining and distracting the subject, enabling officers to safely transport him to a hospital. The situation was resolved without causing injury to anyone or requiring the use of force.